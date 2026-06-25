Rohan Bopanna: The Tennis Legend's Unyielding Journey

Former Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna, known for his multiple Wimbledon semi-final appearances, recently shared insights on his long-awaited triumph at the 2025 Australian Open, where he secured his first men's doubles Grand Slam title. Despite the arduous wait for a major trophy, Bopanna expressed relief and gratitude for persevering through the challenges and honing his craft.

The main draw of Wimbledon 2026 is around the corner, set to take place from June 29 to July 12 at London's All England Lawn Tennis Club. Bopanna, who has been a familiar face in Wimbledon semi-finals, reminisced about his past victory at the 2017 French Open mixed doubles and his subsequent seven-year wait for another major win, eventually clinching the 2024 men's doubles Australian Open title with Matthew Ebden.

Reflecting on JioStar, Bopanna shared the significance of the 2025 win, noting how he anticipated rapid change following the victory, only to find himself on a prolonged journey until his first Grand Slam. He attributed his enduring relevance in tennis to persistence, stating that advice from his idol, two-time Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg, played a key role. Edberg's guidance to focus on personal strengths rather than the actions of peers resonated with Bopanna, further emphasizing its impact on his tennis career.

Now retired since November last year, Bopanna made history as the oldest Grand Slam winner and World No. 1 doubles player, demonstrating his unparalleled longevity. Throughout his career, he also excelled in representing India, notably attaining fourth place at the 2016 Rio Olympics alongside Sania Mirza and being an essential part of the Davis Cup team for over two decades.