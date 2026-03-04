Left Menu

India Drenched in Holi: A Spectrum of Traditions and Celebrations

Holi celebrations swept across India with vibrant colors, music, and traditional rituals. The festival marked unity and joy, from Mathura's temple rituals to Delhi's 'Kattar Imandar Holi'. Notable traditions like Uttar Pradesh's 'Chappal Holi' highlighted cultural diversity, while leaders shared messages of happiness and renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:28 IST
India Drenched in Holi: A Spectrum of Traditions and Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Holi festivities swept through India on Wednesday, immersing the country in vibrant colors, lively music, and time-honored traditions. Various regions celebrated the festival with unique customs that highlighted the diversity of Indian culture, marking a celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, devotees and locals embraced Holi's joyful spirit with traditional fervor, though observances were limited within the sanctum sanctorum of local temples. Unique cultural practices, such as the 150-year-old 'Chappal Holi' in Bachchgaon, symbolically resisted historic oppression, while Delhi marked the day with AAP's 'Kattar Imandar Holi'.

The pan-India celebrations extended to Jammu where military personnel joined civilians along the Indo-Pak border, fostering a spirit of unity. Meanwhile, leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi extended heartfelt Holi wishes, emphasizing the festival's themes of happiness and renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Young Doctor's Life Ends in Suspected Suicide

Tragic Loss: Young Doctor's Life Ends in Suspected Suicide

 India
2
EU Expects Exemption from New U.S. Import Tariffs

EU Expects Exemption from New U.S. Import Tariffs

 Global
3
Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Conflict

Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Confli...

 Global
4
Nepal Gears Up for Secure Elections with Robust Security Plan

Nepal Gears Up for Secure Elections with Robust Security Plan

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026