India Drenched in Holi: A Spectrum of Traditions and Celebrations

Holi festivities swept through India on Wednesday, immersing the country in vibrant colors, lively music, and time-honored traditions. Various regions celebrated the festival with unique customs that highlighted the diversity of Indian culture, marking a celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, devotees and locals embraced Holi's joyful spirit with traditional fervor, though observances were limited within the sanctum sanctorum of local temples. Unique cultural practices, such as the 150-year-old 'Chappal Holi' in Bachchgaon, symbolically resisted historic oppression, while Delhi marked the day with AAP's 'Kattar Imandar Holi'.

The pan-India celebrations extended to Jammu where military personnel joined civilians along the Indo-Pak border, fostering a spirit of unity. Meanwhile, leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi extended heartfelt Holi wishes, emphasizing the festival's themes of happiness and renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)