Preserving Vajpayee's Legacy: Naidu's Drive with Atal Smriti Nyas Society

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has intensified efforts to cement the legacy of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through strategic meetings held on Thursday. These meetings, involving prominent public figures and Vajpayee's former associates, were aimed at advancing the mission of the Atal Smriti Nyas Society.
Naidu, serving as the president of the society, underlined its mission to preserve and honor Vajpayee's enduring contributions to the nation. He engaged in detailed discussions with BJP President Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and G Kishan Reddy, among others.
The meetings also witnessed participation from BJP national figures and former key associates like Raj Kumar Bhatia, Arun Singh, Ashok Tandon, and Raj Kumar Sharma, mapping out strategies to uphold Vajpayee's values and historical influence.
