Rajpal Yadav Dedicates 'Bhooth Bangla' to Legendary Asrani

Actor Rajpal Yadav reminisces his time working with the late Asrani, dedicating 'Bhooth Bangla' to the legendary performer. The horror-comedy, featuring Akshay Kumar, reunites him with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film promises a blend of humor and horror, scheduled for release on April 10, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:25 IST
Rajpal Yadav, Asrani (Photo/ ANI, Instagram/@asraniofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Rajpal Yadav recalled working alongside the late legendary actor Asrani. The upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' is dedicated to Asrani, a figure Yadav admired since first seeing him in 'Sholay'. Yadav expressed his awe at collaborating with such a revered entertainer who recently passed away at 84.

Describing Asrani as a master of engagement and humor, Yadav lauded his ability to captivate audiences effortlessly. Reflecting on their shared experiences, he underscored the veteran's unparalleled presence. With 'Bhooth Bangla', Yadav hopes to honor Asrani's memory and entertain audiences as a testament to his legacy.

The film also marks a significant reunion, bringing Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan together after 14 years. Kumar stars alongside an ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Jisshu Sengupta. Set to release on April 10, 2026, 'Bhooth Bangla' promises a mix of laughter and scares, ensuring a must-watch cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

