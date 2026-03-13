The Sacred Text: A Journey Through Rare Quranic Manuscripts

The Dr Zakir Husain Library at Jamia Millia Islamia is hosting a unique exhibition, 'The Holy Quran', which offers a rare glimpse into 35 scientifically preserved Quran manuscripts spanning from the 15th to the early 20th century.

This extraordinary exhibition not only displays these ancient manuscripts but also provides an intriguing insight into the evolution of Quranic calligraphy from the 7th to the 14th century through curated posters.

Attendees can explore printed editions in multiple Indian languages and international translations while the highlight remains the launch of a comprehensive web-based interactive catalogue documenting preserved manuscripts and editions at the library.

(With inputs from agencies.)