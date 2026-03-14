Razzie Awards 2025: 'War of the Worlds' Takes Home the Worst
The 46th annual Razzie Awards highlighted 'War of the Worlds' (2025) as the worst picture, screenplay, remake, actor, and director. The spoof awards, targeting critically panned performances, also named 'Snow White' a major loser. Kate Hudson's performance in 'Song Sung Blue' earned her the Razzie Redeemer Award.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:32 IST
The 46th annual Razzie Awards took place on Saturday, with 'War of the Worlds,' the 2025 American sci-fi film inspired by H.G. Wells' novel, sweeping the board.
The film received awards for worst picture, screenplay, remake, actor, and director, as criticized by the parody awards show.
Kate Hudson picked up the Razzie Redeemer Award for her critically praised role in 'Song Sung Blue.'
(With inputs from agencies.)