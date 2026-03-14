Razzie Awards 2025: 'War of the Worlds' Takes Home the Worst

The 46th annual Razzie Awards took place on Saturday, with 'War of the Worlds,' the 2025 American sci-fi film inspired by H.G. Wells' novel, sweeping the board.

The film received awards for worst picture, screenplay, remake, actor, and director, as criticized by the parody awards show.

Kate Hudson picked up the Razzie Redeemer Award for her critically praised role in 'Song Sung Blue.'

(With inputs from agencies.)