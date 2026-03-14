Tragedy Strikes: Construction Site Accident Claims Lives in Pune

A tragic accident occurred at a construction site in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, claiming the lives of a couple and injuring four others. The incident happened around 4:30 pm on Friday when a brick structure collapsed due to the movement of machinery.

According to police, Sachin Shankar Rathod and his wife Komal died instantly when the structure, being built in a pit for underground tanks, gave way, all while workers were present. Manohar Bhiku Chavan and three others were injured and are receiving medical treatment.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the contractor responsible for the site. Inspector Vikram Bansode of the Dehu Road police station confirmed the legal proceedings against those accountable for the safety oversight.