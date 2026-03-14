Govt trying to minimise impact of war, but Congress failed to act as responsible party by creating panic: PM in Silchar.
PTI | Silchar | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt trying to minimise impact of war, but Congress failed to act as responsible party by creating panic: PM in Silchar.
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