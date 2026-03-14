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BJP's Strategic Push for Peace and Development in Tripura

Chief Minister Manik Saha urges votes for BJP in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, promising peace and development. He critiques Congress, CPI(M), and Tipra Motha Party for failing to deliver. Saha emphasizes BJP's dedication to tribal culture, language, and arts while rejecting Roman script for Kokborok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:59 IST
BJP's Strategic Push for Peace and Development in Tripura
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Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, encouraged the electorate to back the BJP in the forthcoming Tripura Areas Autonomous District Council elections, highlighting the party's commitment to peace and development.

During his address in Dhumacherra, Dhalai district, Saha emphasized that other political parties, such as Congress, CPI(M), and the Tipra Motha Party, have previously failed to ensure progress in tribal autonomous regions. "This time, support the BJP for the sake of peace and development," Saha urged.

He also noted the BJP's broader impact across the Northeast, pointing out the party's success in fostering regional tranquility and progress. While advocating for tribal culture and arts, Saha rejected the call for a Roman script for the Kokborok language, a move supported by BJP's coalition ally, the Tipra Motha Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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