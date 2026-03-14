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Showkeen: A Vibrant Tapestry of Modern and Contemporary Indian Art

The 'Showkeen' exhibition by AstaGuru in Delhi showcases modern and contemporary Indian art, featuring works by masters like M F Husain and contemporary artists such as Paresh Maity. After a successful debut in Mumbai, it offers an immersive artistic experience, tracing Indian art's evolution until March 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:09 IST
Showkeen: A Vibrant Tapestry of Modern and Contemporary Indian Art
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'Showkeen', an art exhibition presented by AstaGuru Auction House, has opened in Delhi, showcasing an array of modern and contemporary Indian art. Featured artists include renowned figures such as M F Husain, K H Ara, and F N Souza, alongside contemporary talents like Paresh Maity and Chittrovanu Mazumdar.

The exhibition debuted in Mumbai and brings a curated selection of rare and iconic works to Delhi, highlighting the evolution of Indian artistic expression. Notable pieces include Krishen Khanna's 'Combat in the Forest' and K K Hebbar's 'Sun Chariot'. The exhibition runs until March 15 at Bikaner House.

'Showkeen' is designed to provide a unique experience for art collectors and enthusiasts, featuring art walkthroughs and discussions. Manoj Mansukhani, AstaGuru's director of marketing, emphasizes the exhibition's role in enhancing engagement with art patrons across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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