Showkeen: A Vibrant Tapestry of Modern and Contemporary Indian Art

'Showkeen', an art exhibition presented by AstaGuru Auction House, has opened in Delhi, showcasing an array of modern and contemporary Indian art. Featured artists include renowned figures such as M F Husain, K H Ara, and F N Souza, alongside contemporary talents like Paresh Maity and Chittrovanu Mazumdar.

The exhibition debuted in Mumbai and brings a curated selection of rare and iconic works to Delhi, highlighting the evolution of Indian artistic expression. Notable pieces include Krishen Khanna's 'Combat in the Forest' and K K Hebbar's 'Sun Chariot'. The exhibition runs until March 15 at Bikaner House.

'Showkeen' is designed to provide a unique experience for art collectors and enthusiasts, featuring art walkthroughs and discussions. Manoj Mansukhani, AstaGuru's director of marketing, emphasizes the exhibition's role in enhancing engagement with art patrons across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)