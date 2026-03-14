Lights Change, Vibes Transform: Ledure's Innovative TVC Campaign

In a significant move, Ledure Lightings Limited, a leading Indian lighting brand, unveiled its latest Television Commercial (TVC) featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. This campaign seeks to initiate a new cultural dialogue about the transformative power of proper lighting.

Ranbir Kapoor stars as 'The Vibologist' in the TVC, a character with unique abilities to 'hear and feel' inanimate objects. The commercial dramatizes how inadequate lighting can affect moods and shows how Ledure's lighting solutions can instantly revamp spaces, providing an emotional and aesthetic upgrade.

Ankit Gupta, Director of Ledure Lightings, highlights a strategic shift from mere product promotion to emotionally engaging storytelling. With a focus on innovation and quality, Ledure aims to cement its status as a leader in the lighting industry, encouraging consumers to rethink their lighting decisions.