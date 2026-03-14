BGIS 2026: A Community-Driven Gaming Milestone in India

KRAFTON India unveiled an impressive INR 4 Crore prize pool for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2026, with the Grand Finals scheduled for March 27-29, 2026 at Chennai Trade Centre.

Remarkably, BGMI players unlocked INR 2 Crore through in-game participation, demonstrating the deep engagement and community spirit driving BGMI esports. This initiative, known as Discovery Island, helped significantly augment the prize pool.

The KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel surpassing 2 million subscribers underscores the growing audience for competitive BGMI in India, setting up the Grand Finals to be massively watched. Anticipation builds as top teams vie for the championship in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)