Empowering Spice Farmers: Innovations in Large Cardamom Cultivation

The Horticulture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Gabriel D Wangsu, emphasized on Saturday the urgent need to boost market connections for large cardamom farmers, aiming for fair trade and better prices.

Speaking at a ceremony for distribution of large cardamom productivity awards, which included a buyer-seller meeting organized by Spices Board India, Wangsu applauded the dedication of farmers who adopted advanced farming methods.

Wangsu called for robust buyer-seller collaborations to stabilize growers' incomes and urged the adoption of sustainable, climate-resilient farming practices to benefit the spice cultivation sector.