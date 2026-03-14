Empowering Spice Farmers: Innovations in Large Cardamom Cultivation
Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu stresses the importance of market linkages for large cardamom growers. At an award distribution program, he lauded farmers for adopting scientific methods, encouraged buyer-seller collaboration, and highlighted state efforts to bolster the spice value chain and promote sustainable farming.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Horticulture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Gabriel D Wangsu, emphasized on Saturday the urgent need to boost market connections for large cardamom farmers, aiming for fair trade and better prices.
Speaking at a ceremony for distribution of large cardamom productivity awards, which included a buyer-seller meeting organized by Spices Board India, Wangsu applauded the dedication of farmers who adopted advanced farming methods.
Wangsu called for robust buyer-seller collaborations to stabilize growers' incomes and urged the adoption of sustainable, climate-resilient farming practices to benefit the spice cultivation sector.
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