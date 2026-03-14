US Domestic News Roundup: Turmoil and Transformation

In the wake of the ongoing war in Iran, U.S. farmers are seizing the opportunity presented by soaring grain prices, unloading corn and soybean reserves previously held back due to weak market rates. Major agricultural companies, including Archer-Daniels-Midland and Bunge, have ramped up purchases amid the market rally.

In judicial news, a U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn justified the dismissal of soccer corruption charges, citing resource allocation concerns while emphasizing the broader interests of justice. Moreover, various federal judges issued rulings on immigration policies, housing regulations, and labor issues, highlighting the legal challenges facing the current administration.

Political dynamics continue to evolve as well, with President Trump signing executive orders aimed at reducing red tape in housing and potentially influencing midterm election outcomes. Additionally, rising Islamophobic incidents and their implications are also stirring discussions within political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)