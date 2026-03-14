Vibrant Vasant Mela Captivates Chinese Audience

The vibrant celebration of Indian culture, Vasant Mela, saw more than 4,000 attendees enjoying music, dance, and traditional Indian cuisine. Organized by the Indian Embassy, this year's event, 'One Civilization, Countless Expressions,' captivated a diverse audience at the serene grounds of the old Indian Embassy.

Both Indian and Chinese performers, particularly those learning Indian art forms at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, entertained the crowd with a spectacular array of performances. The event showcased the intersection of cultures, offering a true taste of India's rich heritage.

This year, guests paid an entry fee of 40 RMB, equivalent to about six USD, and eagerly lined up for traditional dishes from various Indian regions prepared by local Indian restaurants. The Vasant Mela, inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat, was an resounding success, fostering cultural exchange between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)