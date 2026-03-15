Left Menu

PepsiCo India's Gen Z Revolution: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Lead the Charge

PepsiCo India strategically enhances its bond with Gen Z by enlisting rising stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for their summer campaign. This move aligns with PepsiCo's historical presence in youth culture, further strengthening their marketing playbook. The campaign aims to emphasize Pepsi’s iconic status and youthful spirit amidst growing competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:56 IST
PepsiCo India's Gen Z Revolution: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With the summer season on the horizon, PepsiCo India aims to capture Gen Z attention by featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their latest campaign. The move is a calculated strategy to deepen connections with younger demographics and reinforce the brand's enduring association with youth culture.

PepsiCo's marketing strategy focuses on aligning with pop culture, following successful campaigns with noted figures like Ranveer Singh and sports icon Virat Kohli. This initiative signifies a continuation of its playbook, merging youthful energy with trending culture.

The company anticipates treading competitive waters due to the entry of new market players, aiming to emphasize value-driven offerings amidst changing consumer dynamics. PepsiCo's ad spend reflects a significant commitment to sustaining its brand dominance in the beverage industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026