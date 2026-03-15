PepsiCo India's Gen Z Revolution: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Lead the Charge

With the summer season on the horizon, PepsiCo India aims to capture Gen Z attention by featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their latest campaign. The move is a calculated strategy to deepen connections with younger demographics and reinforce the brand's enduring association with youth culture.

PepsiCo's marketing strategy focuses on aligning with pop culture, following successful campaigns with noted figures like Ranveer Singh and sports icon Virat Kohli. This initiative signifies a continuation of its playbook, merging youthful energy with trending culture.

The company anticipates treading competitive waters due to the entry of new market players, aiming to emphasize value-driven offerings amidst changing consumer dynamics. PepsiCo's ad spend reflects a significant commitment to sustaining its brand dominance in the beverage industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)