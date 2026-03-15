A Posthumous Tribute: Gandhi Urges for Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award the Bharat Ratna posthumously to BSP founder Kanshi Ram. He highlighted Kanshi Ram's role in empowering the marginalized and revolutionizing Indian politics. The call reflects a widespread sentiment for recognizing Kanshi Ram's contribution to democracy.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Gandhi emphasized that such a move would honor Kanshi Ram's immense contribution to uplifting marginalized communities and reshaping Indian politics.
In a letter to Modi, Gandhi declared that Kanshi Ram had transformed Indian politics, instilling political awareness among Bahujans and those previously sidelined. "He highlighted the significance of their vote, voice, and participation, reaffirming that the country belongs to all," Gandhi stated.
The Congress leader observed that Kanshi Ram's relentless advocacy prompted a generation of the marginalized to engage politically for justice and equality. Gandhi's call aligns with persistent demands from Dalit communities to recognize Kanshi Ram with India's highest civilian honor.
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