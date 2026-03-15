Concerns Over Voter Intimidation Amidst Two-Phase West Bengal Elections

In a recent statement, senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya welcomed the Election Commission's decision to conduct West Bengal's assembly elections in two phases. However, he voiced concerns over potential voter intimidation that could hinder the electorate from voting freely and without fear.

During his interaction with the Election Commission's full bench, Bhattacharya highlighted past incidents where voters struggled to exercise their franchise, even when elections were held in multiple phases. His concerns reflect a recurring challenge in ensuring fair electoral processes in the region.

The Election Commission has scheduled the assembly elections for April 23 and April 29, with the results slated for announcement on May 4. Bhattacharya's comments underscore the need for measures to assure voter safety and freedom during this democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)