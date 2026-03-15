Controversy Erupts: Rapper Badshah Faces Legal Heat Over Song Lyrics
Rapper Badshah is under scrutiny over allegations of obscene content in his song 'Tateeree', sparking public backlash and a death threat attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Legal actions, including an FIR and a summons by the Haryana State Commission for Women, are underway as police pursue the case.
- Country:
- India
An unverified social media post, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened the life of rapper Badshah, drawing widespread attention on Sunday.
Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as Badshah, became embroiled in controversy upon the release of his Haryanvi track, 'Tateeree'. The song's purportedly obscene lyrics and visuals led to public outrage, sparking an official police complaint and summons by the state commission.
Police have intensified efforts to locate Badshah, associating him with violations including the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Legal proceedings continue as authorities investigate the rapper's actions following the widely criticized music video.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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