Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Disclaims Alleged Minakha Branch

The Ramakrishna Sarada Mission has issued a notice clarifying its non-affiliation with a falsely claimed branch in Minakha. The statement rebuffs assertions made by a monk during a protest attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In recent days, the mission revealed awareness of the situation after reports from devotees and media elevated the monk's statements. According to the mission headquartered in Dakshineswar, any such claims about an organization under a male president are deemed misleading.

Assuring the legal protection of their name and symbols, the mission warned against unauthorized use under penalty of the law. Banerjee leveraged the incident to address religious freedom concerns, highlighting the monk's removal from the voter list and questioning broader political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)