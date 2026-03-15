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Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Disclaims Alleged Minakha Branch

Ramakrishna Sarada Mission has publicly stated that it has no branch in Minakha, distancing itself from a monk's false claims to be its president. The mission clarified its legitimacy, emphasizing the protection of its name and emblem under law. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee commented on the incident's implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:57 IST
Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Disclaims Alleged Minakha Branch
  • Country:
  • India

The Ramakrishna Sarada Mission has issued a notice clarifying its non-affiliation with a falsely claimed branch in Minakha. The statement rebuffs assertions made by a monk during a protest attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In recent days, the mission revealed awareness of the situation after reports from devotees and media elevated the monk's statements. According to the mission headquartered in Dakshineswar, any such claims about an organization under a male president are deemed misleading.

Assuring the legal protection of their name and symbols, the mission warned against unauthorized use under penalty of the law. Banerjee leveraged the incident to address religious freedom concerns, highlighting the monk's removal from the voter list and questioning broader political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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