'Sundays on Cycle' Pedals Toward a Greener Delhi
Over 10,000 people participated in the 'Fit India Mission' cycling event in New Delhi, emphasizing community engagement in public spaces. The event, organized by the Raahgiri foundation, along with various partners, aimed to promote better public health and urban sustainability through the encouragement of walking, cycling, and public transport usage.
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New Delhi witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 10,000 participants for the 'Fit India Mission' cycling event on Sunday. Organized by the Raahgiri foundation, this event sought to promote sustainable urban mobility via community engagement in public areas.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, who was present at the event, emphasized that encouraging walking, cycling, and the use of public transport can significantly enhance public health and contribute to a cleaner environment. He highlighted the broader benefits of creating a culture centered on sustainable mobility.
The event, held at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place, included street performances, puppet shows, and public awareness activities. Sarika Panda Bhatt, founder of Raahgiri foundation, reiterated the initiative's mission to reclaim public streets for healthier and happier community lifestyles.
(With inputs from agencies.)