Nominations Open for 2027 Padma Awards: Celebrating Excellence

The Indian government has commenced the nomination process for the prestigious Padma Awards 2027, set to honor outstanding contributions on Republic Day. The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2026, with all entries mandatorily submitted online via the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal.

Since their inception in 1954, the Padma Awards—comprising Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri—have celebrated exceptional achievements across a wide range of fields, including art, literature, education, sports, and more. Notably, government employees, except doctors and scientists, are ineligible to receive these honors.

This initiative aims to transform the Padma Awards into a 'people's Padma' by encouraging a diverse range of nominations, particularly from women, marginalized communities, and individuals providing selfless societal service. Detailed information and required documentation can be found on the official portal and related government websites.

(With inputs from agencies.)