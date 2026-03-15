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Political Turmoil Before Odisha Rajya Sabha Elections: MLAs Under Scrutiny

With the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, the BJD and Congress have issued show-cause notices to three of their absent MLAs, accusing them of violating party directives. These actions come as both parties back a common candidate, Dr. Datteswar Hota, against the BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:53 IST
Political Turmoil Before Odisha Rajya Sabha Elections: MLAs Under Scrutiny
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Tension escalates in Odisha's political landscape as the Rajya Sabha elections approach, with the BJD and Congress grappling with internal discord. Show-cause notices were issued to three MLAs for their unexplained absences, spotlighting the growing rifts within the parties.

The BJD's firm stance came as surprise notices to two of its MLAs, Chakramani Kanhar from Baliguda and Naba Kishor Mallick from Jayadev, demanding explanations for their non-attendance at pivotal meetings led by party chief Naveen Patnaik. The Congress followed suit with similar action against Dasarathi Gomango from Mohana, citing his marked absence and communication blackout raising fears of possible defection dangers.

Both authoritative parties underpin the candidacy of Dr. Datteswar Hota as their shared choice for the Rajya Sabha contest, setting the stage for an intense face-off against BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray. As the March 16 elections loom, the air thickens with anticipation of strategic maneuvers and potential party alignments shifting the state's political equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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