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Ireland and Brazil Shine at the Oscars as Tensions Loom

Jessie Buckley's Oscar pursuit adds to Ireland's cinematic triumphs. Brazil celebrates a significant nominee as Wagner Moura earns best actor nod. Meanwhile, an open best-picture race and security concerns overshadow Hollywood's big night. These developments highlight global recognition and cautious excitement around the prestigious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:29 IST
Ireland and Brazil Shine at the Oscars as Tensions Loom
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Jessie Buckley, on the verge of becoming Ireland's first Best Actress at the Oscars, underscores the country's increasingly strategic investment in its cinematic talents. Buckley is a strong contender for her role in 'Hamnet', propelling Ireland's film industry into the international spotlight.

Brazil emerges as a global entertainment powerhouse as Wagner Moura's Best Actor nomination for 'The Secret Agent' follows last year's Oscar victory in the international feature film category. This recognition reflects Brazil's growing influence on the global cinematic stage, fostering national pride and optimism.

An unpredictable best-picture race and heightened security concerns mark this year's Oscars. With leading nominations for 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another,' Hollywood anticipates an intense awards ceremony, set against a backdrop of geopolitical anxieties and heightened precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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