Royal Riffs: Harry and Meghan's Fiery Response to Tom Bower's Latest Claims

In a bold statement issued on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have launched a scathing attack against author Tom Bower, dismissing his recent book as 'deranged conspiracy and melodrama.'

The royal couple criticized Bower for what they describe as an obsession, asserting he has crossed the line from criticism to pathological fixation.

Further fueling the controversy, Bower's book suggests that Meghan brainwashed Harry, and hints at tensions with Prince William and Catherine. In response, the Sussexes urge readers seeking facts to look elsewhere.