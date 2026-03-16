Tragedy Strikes: Hospital Fire in Odisha Claims Lives
A tragic fire at Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital claimed at least ten lives, as confirmed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families affected and wished a rapid recovery for the injured, emphasizing the severity of the incident.
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A devastating fire erupted in the ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, causing the loss of at least ten lives. The blaze is one of the deadliest in recent history for governmental medical institutions.
President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who perished in the tragic incident. She expressed deep distress and hoped for the swift recovery of the injured victims.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed the fatalities and underscored the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in hospitals to prevent future occurrences. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin who died in the hospital fire.