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98th Oscars Ceremony Misses Tributes to Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar

The 98th Academy Awards honored several global cinema icons but failed to pay televised tribute to veteran Indian star Dharmendra and actor Manoj Kumar. Both legends were acknowledged online by the Academy. Dharmendra received an earlier tribute at the BAFTA Awards. The Oscars concluded with awards to Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:49 IST
98th Oscars Ceremony Misses Tributes to Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar
Dharmendra (Photo/Instagram/@aapkadharam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 98th Academy Awards paid homage to numerous film industry titans but overlooked airing tributes to veteran Bollywood legends Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar. Both actors, who passed away last year, were recognized in the Academy's official online In Memoriam list released on the awards day.

Despite this omission, the live broadcast commemorated Hollywood icons like Robert Redford, Rob Reiner, and Diane Keaton, while Indian filmmaker S. Krishnaswamy and actress B. Saroja Devi also received acknowledgment. Dharmendra, renowned for his performances in classics like Sholay, was lauded at the BAFTA Awards with a heartfelt tribute, including a musical performance by Jessie Ware.

The Oscars event concluded with One Battle After Another securing Best Picture and Michael B. Jordan winning Best Actor for the film Sinners. Jessie Buckley claimed Best Actress for Hamnet, while Sentimental Value took home Best International Feature. Notably, Indian-American director Geeta Gandbhir earned nominations in documentary categories, though she did not win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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