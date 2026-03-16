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Madhya Pradesh High Court to Inspect Historic Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex Amidst Religious Dispute

The Madhya Pradesh High Court plans to inspect the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar due to ongoing religious disputes over this ASI-protected site. Scheduled before April 2, this inspection arises from the Hindu-Muslim contention over its historical nature, demanding judicial attention. The ASI's extensive survey supports multiple claims, with historical layers impacting court deliberations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:00 IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court to Inspect Historic Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex Amidst Religious Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court declared its intent on Monday to inspect the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, set to occur before April 2. The decision comes amid pervasive disputes concerning the ASI-protected site, tied to allegations by Hindus referring to it as a temple and Muslims as a mosque.

According to a 2003 ASI order, Hindus can conduct prayers every Tuesday and Muslims every Friday. Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi scheduled April 2 for further petition hearings but called for a pre-hearing inspection to understand the complexities firsthand. During the visit, no parties will accompany the inspection.

The contested site is a mosaic of historical narratives. The ASI's comprehensive report suggests a significant ancient structure, predating the current forms, rooting in the Paramara period. Both archaeological findings and religious claims converge, making the terrain of judicial review intricate amidst ongoing religious dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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