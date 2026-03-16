Sikkim Power Woes: Thunderstorm Causes Major Disruptions

A powerful thunderstorm swept through parts of Sikkim, causing significant disruption to the power supply. An official statement revealed that several 66 kV transmission lines tripped, impacting electricity in various districts.

The storm on Sunday evening particularly affected the 66 kV transmission line between Rorathang and Rongli in Pakyong district when a conductor snapped near Amba area. This led to outages in Rongli and Rhenock, according to the power department.

In Gangtok district, the Marchak-Macleods transmission line experienced sparks and loud noises near Namli area, disrupting power to several localities. Similarly, in Mangan, issues with the Perbing-Phodong line further compounded supply challenges. The power department has dispatched teams to address and rectify the issues swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)