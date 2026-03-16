Left Menu

Sikkim Power Woes: Thunderstorm Causes Major Disruptions

A severe thunderstorm in Sikkim disrupted power supply due to tripping and snapping of 66 kV transmission lines across multiple districts, including Pakyong, Gangtok, and Mangan. The power department is actively working to restore electricity, though some areas may experience temporary outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:01 IST
Sikkim Power Woes: Thunderstorm Causes Major Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful thunderstorm swept through parts of Sikkim, causing significant disruption to the power supply. An official statement revealed that several 66 kV transmission lines tripped, impacting electricity in various districts.

The storm on Sunday evening particularly affected the 66 kV transmission line between Rorathang and Rongli in Pakyong district when a conductor snapped near Amba area. This led to outages in Rongli and Rhenock, according to the power department.

In Gangtok district, the Marchak-Macleods transmission line experienced sparks and loud noises near Namli area, disrupting power to several localities. Similarly, in Mangan, issues with the Perbing-Phodong line further compounded supply challenges. The power department has dispatched teams to address and rectify the issues swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026