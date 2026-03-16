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Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Agra's Timeless Marble Handicrafts

The conflict between US-Israel and Iran is severely impacting Agra's marble handicrafts, known for Pachikari artwork. Artisans face dwindling assignments and factory closures, with 35,000 artisans affected. As orders from Gulf countries halt, this crisis jeopardizes the tradition-rich industry and the livelihood of artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:01 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Agra's Timeless Marble Handicrafts
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran is casting a dark shadow over Agra's celebrated marble handicrafts industry, particularly known for its Pachikari artwork.

Artisans report a sharp drop in assignments amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, causing many handicraft operations to shut down and leaving artists without work.

The crisis could jeopardize a craft passed down through generations, with approximately 35,000 artisans affected. As orders halt, the tradition-rich industry faces a significant threat.

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