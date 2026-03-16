Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Agra's Timeless Marble Handicrafts

The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran is casting a dark shadow over Agra's celebrated marble handicrafts industry, particularly known for its Pachikari artwork.

Artisans report a sharp drop in assignments amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, causing many handicraft operations to shut down and leaving artists without work.

The crisis could jeopardize a craft passed down through generations, with approximately 35,000 artisans affected. As orders halt, the tradition-rich industry faces a significant threat.