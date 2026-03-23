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Honoring Martyrs: Shaheed Diwas Tribute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar on Shaheed Diwas. She emphasized their enduring impact on democratic values and reiterated a commitment to justice and freedom. These revolutionaries were executed by the British in 1931.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:08 IST
Honoring Martyrs: Shaheed Diwas Tribute
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to the iconic freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, observing their death anniversary as Shaheed Diwas.

In a heartfelt message on X, Banerjee recalled their brave stand against colonial rule, asserting, "Their courage remains the bedrock of our democratic values."

Executed by the British on March 23, 1931, these young revolutionaries remain a source of inspiration, as their sacrifice for justice and freedom continues to resonate in Indian hearts. Their martyrdom is commemorated every year as a reminder of their enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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