Honoring Martyrs: Shaheed Diwas Tribute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to the iconic freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, observing their death anniversary as Shaheed Diwas.

In a heartfelt message on X, Banerjee recalled their brave stand against colonial rule, asserting, "Their courage remains the bedrock of our democratic values."

Executed by the British on March 23, 1931, these young revolutionaries remain a source of inspiration, as their sacrifice for justice and freedom continues to resonate in Indian hearts. Their martyrdom is commemorated every year as a reminder of their enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)