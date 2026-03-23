Akshay Kumar Promises 'Real Horror Comedy' with 'Bhooth Bangla'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has set the stage for his latest film, 'Bhooth Bangla', and he's assuring fans it's a 'real horror comedy' distinct from his previous work, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Kumar emphasized that while comparisons are inevitable, this film takes a unique approach.

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', directed by Priyadarshan, audiences experienced a psychological horror comedy. However, 'Bhooth Bangla' is promised to explore a different dimension of horror and humor. Speaking about his craft, director Priyadarshan revealed that initially, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was envisioned as merely a psychological thriller, but humor naturally became an integral part of the film.

The filmmaker shared insights into the delicate balance required to effectively blend fear and humor, noting the audience's craving for comic relief amidst tension. Having worked closely with Akshay Kumar across multiple films, Priyadarshan credits their on-screen success to their collaborative synergy, particularly in comedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)