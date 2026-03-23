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Restoring Dignity: Reburial of Stolen Ancestral Remains

In South Africa, the remains of 63 Khoi and San individuals, once exhumed and sent to Europe for research purposes, were reburied. President Ramaphosa highlighted the repatriation as part of efforts to restore dignity to Indigenous people and urged Europeans to recognize colonial injustices and contemplate reparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:05 IST
Restoring Dignity: Reburial of Stolen Ancestral Remains
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  • South Africa

In a significant move towards rectifying past injustices, South Africa witnessed the reburial of 63 Khoi and San individuals. These remains were initially exhumed and sent to Europe for research, driven by racial superiority theories.

Returned from a European museum, their reburial symbolizes a growing trend across Africa to reclaim remains and artefacts unjustly taken during colonial times. President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the ceremony, emphasizing restoration of dignity and acknowledging the painful colonial legacy.

Ramaphosa urged European nations to recognize these historical injustices and consider reparations, reinforcing calls for broader acknowledgment of colonial-era indignities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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