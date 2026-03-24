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Trump's Memphis Tribute: A Presidential Nod to Elvis Presley

During a visit to Graceland in Memphis, President Donald Trump expressed his admiration for Elvis Presley, lamenting never having met the King of Rock and Roll. The tour underscored Trump's appreciation for Presley's music and life, as well as his interest in crime reduction efforts in Memphis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 05:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 05:55 IST
Trump's Memphis Tribute: A Presidential Nod to Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley

President Donald Trump visited Graceland in Memphis, taking the opportunity to celebrate the influence of Elvis Presley on American culture and express his personal admiration for the legendary musician.

Trump reminisced about the era when he was around during Presley's prime and expressed regret at never having met the icon known as the King of Rock and Roll. During the tour, Trump highlighted his appreciation for Presley's musical talents and his innovative design choices throughout Graceland.

While focusing largely on Elvis, the visit also tied into Trump's broader theme of addressing high crime rates in Memphis, lauding federal law enforcement efforts in the area. Reporters captured Trump's enthusiastic engagement with Presley memorabilia and his conversational exchanges about the singer's respect for the presidency and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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