Historic EU-Australia Trade Pact Ushers New Era of Economic and Security Cooperation

Australia and the European Union finalized a landmark trade deal on Tuesday, culminating eight years of talks aimed at dismantling tariffs on almost all European goods and critical Australian mineral exports. The agreement follows expedited negotiations driven by increased U.S. tariffs under the former Trump administration.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the closeness of EU-Australia relations, declaring the partnerships in security, defense, and trade as vital steps toward a stronger bilateral connection.

With the deal in place, over 99% of tariffs on EU exports to Australia will be eliminated, and the move is projected to inject an approximate A$10 billion annually into Australia's economy. This agreement also signifies the EU's strategic pivot towards the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)