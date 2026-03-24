Preah Vihear Temple: A Battle Over History at the Brink of Collapse

Three months after a ceasefire halted intense border conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, the scars of war remain strikingly visible at the ancient Preah Vihear temple. This sacred relic, nestled atop a cliff in the Dangrek Mountain range, finds itself endangered by the decades-long territorial disputes between the two nations.

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008, the temple once drew crowds of tourists enchanted by its intricate carvings and panoramic views. Yet, these days, visitors are scarce; the ancient site is beleaguered by rubble, artillery craters, and land mine warnings, relics of the violence visited upon it in successive rounds of conflict.

The political battle over the temple is as fierce as the military engagements that have left it in ruins. While Cambodia accuses Thailand of military aggression and deliberate damage to the site, Thailand insists they were targeting military threats. With each country blaming the other, over 640,000 residents have been displaced, awaiting a resolution as restoration plans remain in suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)