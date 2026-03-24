Left Menu

Preah Vihear Temple: A Battle Over History at the Brink of Collapse

The Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the Cambodia-Thailand border, is at risk due to recent border conflicts. Once a tourist attraction, it's now riddled with damage and unexploded ordnance. Both nations dispute ownership while restoration efforts are thwarted by ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Preahvihear | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:07 IST
Preah Vihear Temple: A Battle Over History at the Brink of Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three months after a ceasefire halted intense border conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, the scars of war remain strikingly visible at the ancient Preah Vihear temple. This sacred relic, nestled atop a cliff in the Dangrek Mountain range, finds itself endangered by the decades-long territorial disputes between the two nations.

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008, the temple once drew crowds of tourists enchanted by its intricate carvings and panoramic views. Yet, these days, visitors are scarce; the ancient site is beleaguered by rubble, artillery craters, and land mine warnings, relics of the violence visited upon it in successive rounds of conflict.

The political battle over the temple is as fierce as the military engagements that have left it in ruins. While Cambodia accuses Thailand of military aggression and deliberate damage to the site, Thailand insists they were targeting military threats. With each country blaming the other, over 640,000 residents have been displaced, awaiting a resolution as restoration plans remain in suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026