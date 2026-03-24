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Sanya Malhotra Embarks on 'Sundar Poonam': A Thrilling Journey Begins

Sanya Malhotra starts work on a new film, 'Sundar Poonam', a romantic thriller announced at Prime Video's event. Directed by Pulkit, the film promises a fresh, challenging role for Malhotra amid fulfilling collaborations. Based on true events, it's set to captivate audiences with an intense narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:44 IST
Sanya Malhotra Embarks on 'Sundar Poonam': A Thrilling Journey Begins
Actor Sanya Malhotra (Image source: Instagram@sanyamalhotra_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actress Sanya Malhotra has officially begun filming for her latest project, 'Sundar Poonam'. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Malhotra shared her excitement with a series of images from the muhurat ceremony, showcasing her alongside co-stars Aditya Rawal and Aditya Seal. Her post was accompanied by the hashtag "#SundarPoonam It begins."

The film was unveiled at a Prime Video slate presentation in Mumbai on March 19th. Malhotra describes 'Sundar Poonam' as a significant milestone in her career, pushing her into uncharted territory with a challenging and emotionally demanding role. She expressed enthusiasm for reuniting with director Pulkit and working with Abundantia Entertainment, following the success of 'Shakuntala Devi'.

Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, highlighted the continued partnership with Prime Video in delivering unique and engaging content. He emphasized that 'Sundar Poonam' will feature Malhotra in an unprecedented form, inspired by true events, promising an engrossing romantic thriller under Pulkit's adept direction.

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