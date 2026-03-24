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Sattva Group's Ambitious Expansion: Rs 8,600 Crore Residential Project Set to Transform Bengaluru's Real Estate Landscape

Sattva Group unveils a massive 50-acre residential project, 'Sattva City', in North Bengaluru, anticipating over Rs 8,600 crore in revenue. The project highlights green space and taps into the growing real estate demand. Sattva's expansion extends across multiple Indian cities and diversified sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:23 IST
Sattva Group's Ambitious Expansion: Rs 8,600 Crore Residential Project Set to Transform Bengaluru's Real Estate Landscape
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Sattva Group is setting its sights on North Bengaluru with a landmark residential project, 'Sattva City', covering 50 acres. The project, expected to generate over Rs 8,600 crore in revenue, symbolizes the realty firm's commitment to expanding its footprint in one of India's bustling technology hubs.

Bijay Agarwal, Managing Director of Sattva Group, highlighted the strategic acquisition of the land years ago, correlating it with the city's emerging airport corridor. The first development phase includes nearly 2,500 residential units, with 84% of the area dedicated to open and green spaces, enhancing urban living standards.

Sattva Group, renowned for delivering 80 million sq ft of developed space, maintains a robust presence across major Indian cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. Additionally, the group diversifies into co-working, education, and data center ventures, enhancing its market versatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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