Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Intrusion at Chinese Embassy in Tokyo
China has filed a formal complaint with Japan after an individual, claiming to be a Japanese Self-Defense Forces officer, illegally entered the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo. The intruder threatened diplomatic staff and cited a divine mission. China demands a comprehensive investigation by Japanese authorities into the incident.
- Country:
- China
China has officially protested to Japan following an intrusion at its embassy in Tokyo, described by Chinese officials as a "forceful break-in." The individual involved identified himself as an active-duty officer with Japan's Self-Defense Forces.
According to the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning. The intruder admitted his illegal actions and made death threats against Chinese diplomatic personnel, invoking a supposed divine mandate.
China has called for a thorough investigation by Japanese authorities, emphasizing the gravity of the security breach and its potential impact on bilateral relations.
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