Sports Highlights: From Tennis Triumphs to NBA Surprises
Victoria Mboko shines in Miami, securing Andy Roddick's support for Grand Slam success. Steven Matz impresses at spring training, while Blue Jays extend contracts of key figures. Major upsets and career-high performances marked the NCAA Women's Tournament and NBA matches. Tiger Woods gears up for TGL finals return.
Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko's impressive performance at the Miami Open has caught the eye of former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick, who anticipates Grand Slam success for the rising star. Mboko defeated fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.
In baseball news, Steven Matz concluded a stellar spring training with the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching five scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays rewarded manager John Schneider and GM Ross Atkins with new contracts after last year's World Series appearance.
The Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament saw a major upset as Virginia's Kymora Johnson scored 28 points to topple second-seeded Iowa. In the NBA, Daniss Jenkins led the Detroit Pistons to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, ending their nine-game winning streak. Golf legend Tiger Woods is set to compete in the TGL finals, marking a return to competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Kailash Satyarthi Advocates for Compassionate AI and Ethical Technology at IIT-Dhanbad