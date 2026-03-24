Normal: A Modern Western Unveiled

Action drama 'Normal', headlined by Bob Odenkirk, is slated for an April 17, 2026 release across India, according to a recent announcement by PVR Inox Pictures. Directed by Ben Wheatley and penned by Derek Kolstad, the narrative unfolds in a tranquil Midwestern setting.

The plot orbits around Ulysses, an interim sheriff, who finds himself caught in an unexpected chain of events following a disastrous bank heist. The storyline, described as a mix of action, slow-burning thriller, and modern western, delves deep into the intricacies of human interactions and a town's hidden dangers.

The film, also featuring Henry Winkler and Lena Headey, promises a nuanced take on the western genre. Wheatley emphasizes the film's grounding in reality, offering a fresh perspective on traditional narratives. As Odenkirk notes, 'Normal' revolves around complex characters and unpredictable developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)