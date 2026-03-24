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Normal: A Modern Western Unveiled

The action drama 'Normal', starring Bob Odenkirk, releases in India on April 17, 2026. Directed by Ben Wheatley, this film blends action, thriller, and western styles. It follows interim sheriff Ulysses entangled in crime in a Midwestern town. Notable cast includes Henry Winkler and Lena Headey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:58 IST
Normal: A Modern Western Unveiled
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Action drama 'Normal', headlined by Bob Odenkirk, is slated for an April 17, 2026 release across India, according to a recent announcement by PVR Inox Pictures. Directed by Ben Wheatley and penned by Derek Kolstad, the narrative unfolds in a tranquil Midwestern setting.

The plot orbits around Ulysses, an interim sheriff, who finds himself caught in an unexpected chain of events following a disastrous bank heist. The storyline, described as a mix of action, slow-burning thriller, and modern western, delves deep into the intricacies of human interactions and a town's hidden dangers.

The film, also featuring Henry Winkler and Lena Headey, promises a nuanced take on the western genre. Wheatley emphasizes the film's grounding in reality, offering a fresh perspective on traditional narratives. As Odenkirk notes, 'Normal' revolves around complex characters and unpredictable developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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