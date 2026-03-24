Delhi Braces for Film Festival Traffic Disruptions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining upcoming road restrictions in preparation for the International Film Festival Delhi-2026, set to occur from March 25 to March 31.

Traffic regulations will be strictly enforced between 10 am and 10 pm each day, with parking prohibited on Mathura Road and Bhairon Road. Vehicles parked improperly will face towing and legal action.

Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will serve as the primary venue, with screenings occurring at various multiplexes. Designated entry gates and parking areas have been established for attendees. Commuters have been urged to use the Ring Road and public transport to mitigate congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)