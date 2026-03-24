Delhi Braces for Film Festival Traffic Disruptions
The Delhi Traffic Police has announced major traffic restrictions for the International Film Festival Delhi-2026 from March 25 to 31. Key stretches in the city will face diversions, with parking prohibitions on Mathura Road and Bhairon Road. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and use alternative routes.
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The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining upcoming road restrictions in preparation for the International Film Festival Delhi-2026, set to occur from March 25 to March 31.
Traffic regulations will be strictly enforced between 10 am and 10 pm each day, with parking prohibited on Mathura Road and Bhairon Road. Vehicles parked improperly will face towing and legal action.
Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will serve as the primary venue, with screenings occurring at various multiplexes. Designated entry gates and parking areas have been established for attendees. Commuters have been urged to use the Ring Road and public transport to mitigate congestion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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