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Saluting Unsung Heroines: The Manipal Sakhi Initiative

Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road celebrated the contributions of women from various fields at the Manipal Sakhi event, honoring their achievements in healthcare, entrepreneurship, and community service. The initiative emphasized the transformative power of women's courage and dedication in building compassionate, strong societies, marking International Women's Day with inspiring stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:26 IST
Saluting Unsung Heroines: The Manipal Sakhi Initiative

Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road shone a spotlight on extraordinary women whose silent yet impactful contributions have shaped their communities. At the Manipal Sakhi event, held on March 14th, 2026, these women were honored for their achievements across a wide spectrum of fields.

The gathering was attended by eminent personalities such as Mr. Mohan Hariharan, Dr. Bhavana B, and Ms. Rose, alongside a team of specialized doctors. Notable honorees included Monica Hungund, who has left her mark in technology consulting and women's empowerment, and Sharada Kumar, celebrated for her influence in beauty and wellness.

Each awarded individual embodies courage and determination, with stories of resilience like those of Safura Khan and Leena, who built lives of independence as e-auto drivers. The event serves as a testament to the profound change women inspire in society, showcasing that empowered women can lead to stronger, driven communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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