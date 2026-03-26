Police Officer Suspended for Political Endorsement on Social Media
A Civil Police Officer, Vaishakan, was suspended for allegedly posting messages supporting an LDF candidate before the Assembly polls. The action was taken after a Congress complaint led to a preliminary investigation, revealing a breach of service rules. A senior officer will conduct a detailed probe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A Civil Police Officer in Kerala has been suspended for allegedly supporting a political candidate on social media.
Identified as Vaishakan, the officer from Pangode police station is accused of endorsing LDF's D K Muraleedharan Nair, ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, via messages on platforms like WhatsApp.
The suspension followed a complaint by Congress activists to the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police Chief, prompting a preliminary investigation. A senior officer has been appointed to conduct a thorough probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: A High-Stakes Battle Between AIADMK and DMK
Immanuel Sekaranar Mission Backs DMK-Led Alliance in Assembly Polls
BJP Releases New List for West Bengal Assembly Polls
AIADMK Unveils First Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
Only two parties fighting Kerala Assembly polls -- UDF and partnership of BJP, LDF: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.