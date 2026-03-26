Police Officer Suspended for Political Endorsement on Social Media

A Civil Police Officer in Kerala has been suspended for allegedly supporting a political candidate on social media.

Identified as Vaishakan, the officer from Pangode police station is accused of endorsing LDF's D K Muraleedharan Nair, ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, via messages on platforms like WhatsApp.

The suspension followed a complaint by Congress activists to the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police Chief, prompting a preliminary investigation. A senior officer has been appointed to conduct a thorough probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)