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Police Officer Suspended for Political Endorsement on Social Media

A Civil Police Officer, Vaishakan, was suspended for allegedly posting messages supporting an LDF candidate before the Assembly polls. The action was taken after a Congress complaint led to a preliminary investigation, revealing a breach of service rules. A senior officer will conduct a detailed probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:27 IST
Police Officer Suspended for Political Endorsement on Social Media
  • Country:
  • India

A Civil Police Officer in Kerala has been suspended for allegedly supporting a political candidate on social media.

Identified as Vaishakan, the officer from Pangode police station is accused of endorsing LDF's D K Muraleedharan Nair, ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, via messages on platforms like WhatsApp.

The suspension followed a complaint by Congress activists to the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police Chief, prompting a preliminary investigation. A senior officer has been appointed to conduct a thorough probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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