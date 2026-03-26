Delhiites Urged to Unite for Earth: Join the Global Earth Hour Movement
City power discoms in Delhi are urging residents to participate in Earth Hour by turning off non-essential electrical appliances. BSES and TPDDL are promoting this initiative to inspire sustainable environmental change. The movement aims to unite people in a global call for climate action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:26 IST
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City power discoms are encouraging Delhi residents to switch off non-essential electrical appliances between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on Saturday as part of Earth Hour to support environmental sustainability.
BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL have partnered with WWF-India for the event, themed 'Give an Hour for Earth,' and are calling on approximately 54 lakh consumers in Delhi to participate.
Last year's Earth Hour saw a reduction of 269 MW in electricity usage in Delhi. The initiative marks 20 years of global climate action, with discoms employing social media, SMS, and email to encourage widespread involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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