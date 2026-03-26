China Mobile Unveils Global Intelligence Center in Hong Kong

China Mobile marked a significant milestone today with the opening of its Global Intelligence Center in Hong Kong. The ceremony was graced by Mr. Leung Chun-ying and other dignitaries who emphasized the center's pivotal role in the nation's new digital infrastructure and Hong Kong's contribution to this ambitious endeavor.

Designed to deliver high-performance computing and intelligent processing, the center showcases China Mobile's commitment to national strategies, providing robust support for the digital economy and AI industries. This facility interconnects multiple computing hubs, establishing it as a cornerstone of technological innovation in Hong Kong.

Mr. Michael Wong praised China Mobile's infrastructure excellence and outlined Hong Kong's priorities in digital advancement. The center is set to become an integral part of the city's innovation landscape, bolstered by its strategic location and extensive network connections, aiding Hong Kong's growth as a technology and innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)