Honoring a Dedicated Leader: Tributes to Late MP Ricky Andrew Jones Syngkon

On Tuesday, MPs from the Northeast convened at the Parliament complex to pay tribute to the late Shillong MP, Ricky Andrew Jones Syngkon. The North East MPs' Forum led the memorial, highlighting Syngkon's unwavering commitment to public service and his impactful work in Meghalaya.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke at the condolence meeting, reflecting on Syngkon's dedicated service and the void his passing has left. He expressed heartfelt condolences, joined by colleagues and family members, who all reminisced about Syngkon's service-oriented life.

The service was attended by several eminent MPs such as Tapir Gao, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Wanweiroy Kharluki, and others, along with Syngkon's brother, sister, and niece, reflecting on his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)