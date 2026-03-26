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Malaysia Secures Passage through Hormuz

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Malaysia's vessels can now pass freely through the Strait of Hormuz, following discussions with leaders from Iran, Egypt, Turkey, and other regional countries. Anwar also pledged to keep the price of subsidised oil in Malaysia stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:26 IST
Malaysia Secures Passage through Hormuz
Anwar Ibrahim

In a significant diplomatic achievement, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that Malaysian vessels have been granted passage through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This development follows Anwar's discussions with leaders from Iran, Egypt, Turkey, and other regional nations.

During a televised address, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards Iran's president for enabling the passage, highlighting the importance of such cooperation in regional maritime activities.

Anwar also assured Malaysian citizens that the government remains committed to maintaining stable prices for subsidised oil, emphasizing the administration's dedication to economic stability and national prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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