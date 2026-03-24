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Arrest of Sobi George: Stage Star's Downfall

Sobi George, a prominent stage artist and director of the Kothamangalam Kalagruham music troupe, has been arrested in connection with a cheque bounce case. Beyond this, he's involved in several fraud cases throughout the state. Allegedly, he deceived people by falsely promising international trips with his music troupe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:27 IST
Arrest of Sobi George: Stage Star's Downfall
  • Country:
  • India

Sobi George, a well-known stage artist, actor, and director of the Kothamangalam Kalagruham music troupe, was apprehended on Tuesday in relation to a cheque bounce case, officials reported.

According to a senior police source, George's arrest was predicated on a court-issued warrant tied to two separate cheque bounce incidents. Furthermore, reports reveal George has faced multiple charges of cheating and fraud dating back to 2013 in various regions of the state.

His alleged schemes involved promising individuals overseas trips with his troupe in exchange for payment, only to leave them unmet or abandoned abroad, as stated by insiders. Financial difficulties ensued for George following the establishment of his music troupe, leading to the seizure of assets including a bus by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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