Mahershala Ali Joins HBO's 'Task' Season 2

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali has been cast in a major role for the upcoming second season of HBO's acclaimed crime drama 'Task'.

Ali will portray Eddie Barnes, a seasoned and respected DEA agent in Philadelphia, whose team faces off against the unit led by returning star Mark Ruffalo's character, Tom Brandis.

The show, currently in pre-production, promises to delve into complex criminal investigations, with the official logline hinting that distinguishing targets becomes increasingly difficult as the operation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)