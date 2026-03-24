Mahershala Ali Joins HBO's 'Task' Season 2
Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali joins the cast of HBO's acclaimed crime drama 'Task' for its second season, portraying Eddie Barnes, a seasoned DEA agent. The series centers around a new task force, led by Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), and navigates complex criminal investigations in Philadelphia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:32 IST
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- United States
Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali has been cast in a major role for the upcoming second season of HBO's acclaimed crime drama 'Task'.
Ali will portray Eddie Barnes, a seasoned and respected DEA agent in Philadelphia, whose team faces off against the unit led by returning star Mark Ruffalo's character, Tom Brandis.
The show, currently in pre-production, promises to delve into complex criminal investigations, with the official logline hinting that distinguishing targets becomes increasingly difficult as the operation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- DEA agent
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